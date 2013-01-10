UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Power Grid Corp of India Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.954
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland
& Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.