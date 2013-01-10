January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2016
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.648
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.8bp
over the 4.0 pct July 04, 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA & SG CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing CNMV
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
