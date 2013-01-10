January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fresenius Finance B.V

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 178 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Credit Suisse

Unicredit, BAML, Barclays, Bayern LB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Coba,

Credit Agricole, DnbNor, Helaba, LBBW, RBS, Scotiabank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Reg S ISIN XS0873432511

144A ISIN XS0873436421

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.