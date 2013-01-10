January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Telekom AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.072

Yield 2.253 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.7bp

over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

ISIN XS0875796541

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2028

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 98.72

Yield 3.36 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.6bp

over the September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0875797515

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

