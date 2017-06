* USD/INR likely to extend losses for a fourth session, reflecting sharp euro gains. The pair last closed at 54.56/57. * ECB held rates steady and gave no indication of a near term cut, resulting in the common currency having its biggest daily gain in five months. * Most Asian currencies trading with gains. For snapshot, see * November factory data due 0530GMT with Reuters poll predicting a 0.7 pct rise. More crucial will be December headline inflation due Monday for rate move. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.08 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan is 0.27 pct lower. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 54.71/74 amid high volumes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)