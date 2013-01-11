* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.2 percent. * Foreign investors bought 2.49 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.33 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.02 percent. * Traders say Infosys' earnings and guidance would set the mood for the third quarter earnings season. * India's Infosys Ltd October-December quarterly earnings could fall 1.8 percent short of consensus expectations, while revenues may disappoint by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates. * Also on watch, November factory data at 0530 GMT and December trade data at 0630 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)