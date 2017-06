* Westpac enters into short USD/INR position selling the 1-month NDF at 54.68 with more sell trades likely on expected move towards 55.50. * Trade stop just below 56 with a downside target of 52. * Bank says INR remains a high beta trade and likely to gain from strong Asian growth in the beginning of the year and lower risk aversion. * Westpac adds growth/inflation mix becoming more favourable for INR with a likely RBI rate cut in end January also to aid positive INR sentiment. * Credit Agricole also recommended a short USD/INR trade for the 1-yr NDF, with a target of 53.14. {ID:nL4N0AE4EA] (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)