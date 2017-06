* India's benchmark government bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.86 pct, largely driven by continued investor demand. * Next trigger will be the November factory data due 0530 GMT, with any sharp fall to cement rate cut hopes on Jan. 29. * Yield is down a net 29 bps since the start of the current rally 15 sessions ago. * Survey predicted that the index of industrial production rose just 0.7 percent year-on-year in November following an 8.2 percent rise in October as factories closed for holidays a month later than in 2011. * Investors will give more weightage to the December inflation data on Monday, with any reading below 7.2-7.25 percent likely to cheer bond markets. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)