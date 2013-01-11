* The BSE index is up 0.59 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.38 percent, as software services exporters gain after Infosys Ltd's earnings announcement. * Infosys is up 13.2 percent after posting a stronger-than-expected October-December profit and raising its annual revenue forecast. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 3.2, percent, Wipro Ltd gains 3.2 percent and HCL Technology Ltd is up 1.6 percent. * The NSE's IT sub-index is up 7.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)