* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen treading water versus Monday's close of 7.80 percent as investors are likely to book profits following the rise in prices to 29-month highs in the previous session. * India's headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in three years, hardening expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank later this month to boost an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade. * Positive sentiment on expectations of rate cuts is likely to keep the upside in check but intermittent profit-taking is likely, a trader at a foreign bank says, predicting a range of 7.78 to 7.82 percent for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)