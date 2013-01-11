* BNP Paribas upgraded India's Bharti Airtel Ltd to
"buy" from "hold", it said in a note on Thursday.
* Bharti is well positioned to benefit from an improving outlook
for the sector, including a consolidating industry, the return
of pricing power, and an expected "strong" pick up in wireless
data use, says BNP.
* BNP also retains its "buy" rating on Idea Cellular Ltd
, calling the stock its "top pick" in the sector as the
company is a "pure play" GSM mobile operator.
* However, BNP cut Reliance Communications Ltd to
"reduce" from "hold" after noting shares had rallied 33.5
percent in the past three months.
* Reliance Communications would have to pay for excess spectrum
while suffering from "high" debt and lagging operating
performance, BNP adds.
* Bharti Airtel shares are down 0.8 percent as of 0620 GMT. Idea
is up 0.1 percent, while Reliance Communications is flat.
