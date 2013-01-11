* The Indian government's issuance of bonds should reach 6
trillion rupees ($109.76 billion) in fiscal 2013-14, HSBC says
in a recent note, based on the government's 4.8 percent fiscal
deficit target and 950 billion rupees worth of maturities.
* That would be slightly higher than the 5.7 trillion rupees
expected to be issued in the current fiscal year ending March.
* Around 75 percent of next year's projected issuance, or 4.5
trillion rupees, is likely to be frontloaded between April and
September 2013, HSBC adds.
* The bulk of issuance, or 60 percent, is likely to be
concentrated in the 10- to 20-year segment, it says.
* However, the risk of an upward revision to the borrowing plans
towards the end of 2013 "remains high", HSBC adds, given the
likelihood of fiscal slippage ahead of the 2014 elections.
($1 = 54.6650 Indian rupees)
