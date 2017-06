* USD/INR off lows, rises on rumoured buying by a large state-run bank on behalf of the government, say dealers. The pair is at 54.63/64, off 54.40 lows, versus its last close at 54.56/57. * Senior dealer says given the weak rupee fundamentals, importers are seen in a hurry to cover 1-3 months imports after seeing spot trade above 55.35 this week. * November factory data shows minor contraction in activity, also capping rupee gains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)