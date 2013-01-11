* India's 8.33 percent 2026 bonds remain the
most-traded so far on Friday, continuing this week's pattern of
increased volumes for longer maturity bonds such as the 8.20
percent 2025.
* Traders say the likely introduction of a new 10-year benchmark
paper in the next couple of months is prompting investors to
shift activity away from the current 8.15 percent 10-year paper
.
* As part of this shift, dealers say longer-dated bonds offer
more attractive returns.
* "There is a likely to be a higher fall in yields for the 2025
and 2026 paper than the 10-year, so traders finding it
attractive to buy these ahead of the policy," a senior dealer
with a foreign bank says.
* The yield on the 2026 paper is down 1 bp at 7.94 percent,
while the 2025 paper is also down 1 bp at 7.92 percent.
* "It is natural for people to go long duration when interest
rates are expected to be cut. Longer duration means more profit
per basis point movement," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice
president with Quant Capital.
"Also 2025 and 2026 are fairly liquid securities, so reversal or
square off is also quick".
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)