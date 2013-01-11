January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 19, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 106.174
Yield 4.1875 pct
Spread 76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 - 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$775 million
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)