* India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.86 percent as some investors took profit after industrial output was largely in line with estimates and ahead of inflation data on Monday. * India's industrial output shrank in November after a spurt the previous month, strengthening the case for an interest rate cut later this month. * The wholesale price based inflation is seen having risen 7.4 percent in November, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll. * Traders expect the 10-year to hold in a 7.85 to 7.88 percent range in the rest of the session.