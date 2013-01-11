* December headline inflation will be a key indicator for Indian debt/FX ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Jan. 29. * Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed. * Any reading below 7.20-7.25 percent should cement the case for at least a 25 basis points rate cut after weak November factory data. * The 10-year yield is likely to trade in a 7.80-7.90 percent band next week. The yield has slumped 30 bps at Friday's low in 15 sessions on expectations of rate cuts. * Traders are also looking for a potential announcement on a widely expected hike in fuel prices after the oil ministry sent a proposal to the cabinet this week. * An announcement may not have too much impact given it has been long awaited. * For the rupee, investors will also be watching capital inflows after foreign institutional investors bought a net $1.56 billion in equities so far this month. * Shares could be volatile as major companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services are due to report results. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Mon.: Dec wholesale priced inflation, consumer price inflation Fri.: Weekly forex data and bank credit data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)