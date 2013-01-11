January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount A$400 million
Maturity Date August 22, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.561
Yield 4.665 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & Bank of America
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total A$1.05 billion
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)