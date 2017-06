* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.18 percent and 7.55 percent respectively as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the inflation data on Monday. * Largely in line factory output data fails to have much impact on the rates. * Wholesale price based inflation is seen rising 7.4 percent in November, according to a Reuters poll. * The negative spread currently stands at 37 basis points. Traders expect the negative spread between the 5-year and 1-year OIS rate to shrink to around 30 basis points heading into the policy, led by a steeper fall in the front-end rates. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)