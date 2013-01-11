* India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 7.95/8.05 percent as banks adequately covered on reserves reporting day. * Repo bids at 577 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction of the day. The RBI holds two auctions on reporting Fridays. * Redemptions and coupon payments worth 219.94 billion rupees lined up in the week ending Jan. 19. * Outflows of around 400 billion rupees are estimated to have left the banking system related to service tax, excise and customs duties this week. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 89.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 181.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.45 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)