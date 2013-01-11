* India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus previous close of 7.95/8.05 percent as banks adequately
covered on reserves reporting day.
* Repo bids at 577 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction
of the day. The RBI holds two auctions on reporting Fridays.
* Redemptions and coupon payments worth 219.94 billion rupees
lined up in the week ending Jan. 19.
* Outflows of around 400 billion rupees are estimated to have
left the banking system related to service tax, excise and
customs duties this week.
* Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform
stands at 89.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of
8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 181.51
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.45 percent.
