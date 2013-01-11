* The BSE index is up 0.15 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.14 percent. * The gains were primarily led by a rally in software services exporters, after Infosys Ltd surprised markets by raising its revenue outlook and posting better-than expected earnings. * Infosys is up 16.4 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 4.2 percent ahead of earnings on Monday. * Outside of IT stocks, most sectors and stocks fell. * Defensive sectors, including consumer goods, fell on profit-taking as traders shift towards riskier, high-growth stocks including IT. * Hindustan Unilever is down 3.1 percent, and ITC is down 2 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares down 3 percent and Oil India falls 1.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)