* Indian investors are gearing up for key earnings results, including from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Reliance Industries Ltd, and ITC Ltd, as well as inflation data on Monday. * TCS is set to announce October-December earnings on Monday, while Wipro Ltd will report on Friday. Infosys surged on Jan. 11 when it raised its revenue forecast and posted stronger-than-expected results. * India will release December inflation data on Monday, in what would be a key indicator ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. * Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, are expected to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. * Traders are also looking for a potential announcement on a widely expected hike in fuel prices after the oil ministry sent a proposal to the cabinet this week. * India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, is due to hold its board meeting on Jan. 18, amid expectations it may announce tightening of norms for offer-for-sale transactions. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: TCS Oct-Dec quarter earnings; Dec WPI Tue: Axis Bank Ltd earnings Wed: Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings Thu: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd Fri: Earnings: ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Wipro (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)