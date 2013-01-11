Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 98.931
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, LBBW, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0858366098
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.