Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.767
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0876382358
Data supplied by International Insider.