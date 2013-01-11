January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion
Economica (Cabei)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.848
Reoffer price 100.198
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0200252820
Data supplied by International Insider.