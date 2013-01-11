January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 101.21

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.