January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 101.21
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 5-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.