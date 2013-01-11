January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones
Guarantor Red Electrica Corp & Red Electrica
De Espana SAU
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2022
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.858
Yield 3.894 pct
Spread 223 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 243.3bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Caixa Bank &
ING
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0876289652
Data supplied by International Insider.