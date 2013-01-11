January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 11, 2020
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.595
Yield 0.935 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law 5
ISIN CH0204477688
