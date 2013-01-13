By Jeremy Wagstaff
YANGON Jan 14 Peter Chou, CEO of Taiwan
smartphone company HTC Corp (2498.TW), will on Monday launch
what he hopes will be a major boost to both a backward tech
sector in Myanmar, his country of birth, and to his company’s
share of one of the few untapped mobile markets: a phone that
locals can use out of the box.
Until now, Chou says, Myanmarese users of mobile phones and
computers must install fonts in their own language, a process
that is cumbersome, often invalidates the device’s warranty and
has, he says, slowed innovation and the embrace of technology.
HTC has instead teamed up with a local distributor and a
software developer to customise Google’s (GOOG.O) Android
operating system so its devices display local fonts and sport a
dedicated and, Chou says, intuitive, Myanmar language onscreen
keyboard.
"You don't have to spend two months to learn how to type
it," Chou said in an interview ahead of the launch. "You just
type it. We want to give people here a computing device they
don't have to learn. They just try it, they just use it, they
just get it."
Myanmar IT experts say that while the country’s alphabet is
no more complex than some other Asian scripts, a failure to
agree how to apply an international standard for language
symbols called Unicode to existing versions of the computer font
has made it difficult to bake the language into software.
As a result, web pages and apps will often be unreadable.
BIG CHALLENGES, LITTLE PENETRATION
The issue of fonts may seem a basic one, but reflects the
challenges Myanmar faces in catching up with its neighbours as
it sheds decades of military control over politics and the
economy. Myanmar has one of the lowest mobile penetration rates
in the world, with only 3 percent of the population owning a
phone in 2011, according to the World Bank. In neighbouring
Bangladesh, 56 percent of people have a mobile phone.
When IT enthusiasts met last year for a conference on the
future of technology called Barcamp Yangon, much of the
discussion revolved around such basic issues, participants said.
With at least two competing types of font software available,
disagreements remain.
The problem is worse on smartphones, says Soe Ngwe Ya,
general manager of KMD, HTC's distribution partner for the new
phones. In order to install such fonts on mobile devices users
must first "root" the phone, effectively bypassing the
manufacturer’s controls on customizing the phone’s operating
system. That often invalidates any warranty. "It’s a major
issue," he says.
HTC also hopes it can claw back some ground from its biggest
competitor in Android phones, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS),
which has established a first mover advantage in Myanmar.
Samsung has at least two distributors for its handsets and
its advertisements are visible around the capital. Soe says KMD
will act as HTC’s distributor, open a flagship store and service
HTC users.
Chou, who was born in Myanmar but left to work and study in
Taiwan more than 30 years ago, says that at least for now the
Myanmar fonts and keyboard will only be available on HTC
devices. He denied that this undermined his claims of
contributing to his homeland.
"While sometimes you can be idealistic," he said, "the first
thing you have to show the people is something to get excited
about."
