* USD/INR is expected to rise compared with its
Friday's close of 54.7550/7650 on the back of weak regional
shares.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the
dollar. For a snapshot see. However, broad weakness
in the dollar, with its index against six majors trading
down 0.2 percent, is likely to limit sharp gains in the pair.
* Traders to watch movements in the domestic share market in the
earnings season for cues. Nifty India futures in
Singapore trading up 0.4 percent.
* The pair is seen ranged between 54.60 and 55.10 until the
inflation data due around noon. Wholesale prices are
expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year earlier, a
Reuters poll showed.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)