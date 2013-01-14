* USD/INR is expected to rise compared with its Friday's close of 54.7550/7650 on the back of weak regional shares. * Almost all Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. For a snapshot see. However, broad weakness in the dollar, with its index against six majors trading down 0.2 percent, is likely to limit sharp gains in the pair. * Traders to watch movements in the domestic share market in the earnings season for cues. Nifty India futures in Singapore trading up 0.4 percent. * The pair is seen ranged between 54.60 and 55.10 until the inflation data due around noon. Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)