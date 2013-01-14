* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.05 percent. Ÿ * The yen plumbed a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday as Japan's central bank faced relentless political pressure to deliver bold stimulus, while Asian stocks got off to subdued start with Tokyo closed for a public holiday. * India will release wholesale price inflation data for December around 0630 GMT, in what would be a key indicator ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. * Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, are expected to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. * Also on watch, Tata Consultancy Services, India's top software services exporter, will report fiscal third-quarter earnings results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)