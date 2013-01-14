India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.05 percent. Ÿ * The yen plumbed a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday as Japan's central bank faced relentless political pressure to deliver bold stimulus, while Asian stocks got off to subdued start with Tokyo closed for a public holiday. * India will release wholesale price inflation data for December around 0630 GMT, in what would be a key indicator ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. * Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, are expected to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. * Also on watch, Tata Consultancy Services, India's top software services exporter, will report fiscal third-quarter earnings results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.