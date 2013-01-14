* India's 10-year bond that ended at 7.87
percent on Friday is seen rangebound until the inflation data
due around noon (0630 GMT).
* The data would help investors cement views about the central
bank's upcoming monetary policy review on Jan. 29.
* Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40
percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.
* Traders say a number close to 7.4 percent is unlikely to have
much impact but a number above 7.5 percent may push up yields by
2-4 basis points while a number below or closer to 7 percent
could push yields down by 4-5 basis points.
