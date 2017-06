* India's 10-year bond yield slips 1 basis point to 7.86 percent ahead of WPI inflation data due around 0630 GMT. * Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed. * Credit Agricole expects a modest pickup in WPI inflation index and continued elevated CPI inflation, which would be slightly negative for INR and could push INR OIS curve up a bit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)