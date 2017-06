* USD/INR edges up to 54.81/82 versus its Friday's close of 54.7550/7650, tracking weakness in most regional shares and currencies. * Mild gains in domestic share market, however, are limiting a bigger upside to the dollar. * Traders say the rupee to remain rangebound until the inflation data due around noon. Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)