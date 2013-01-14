* The BSE index is up 0.43 percent while the NSE index 0.32 percent higher. * Shares of software services exporters gain after brokerages, including Barclays Capital, raised their ratings on Infosys Ltd to the equivalent of "overweight" after its better-than-expected earnings and revenue forecast. * Infosys shares gain 4.3 percent after earlier hitting its highest since April 2012. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 2.5 percent, also up for a second day ahead of its October-December earnings results due later in the day. * India will release wholesale price inflation data for December later in the morning. India's main inflation gauge is expected to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)