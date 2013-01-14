* The BSE index is up 0.43 percent while the NSE index
0.32 percent higher.
* Shares of software services exporters gain after brokerages,
including Barclays Capital, raised their ratings on Infosys Ltd
to the equivalent of "overweight" after its
better-than-expected earnings and revenue forecast.
* Infosys shares gain 4.3 percent after earlier hitting its
highest since April 2012.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 2.5
percent, also up for a second day ahead of its October-December
earnings results due later in the day.
* India will release wholesale price inflation data for December
later in the morning. India's main inflation gauge is expected
to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll
showed.
