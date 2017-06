* J.P.Morgan has upgraded Indian property developer DLF Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 300 rupees from 220 rupees. * The investment banker says DLF stands to benefit from debt reduction and the launch of luxury projects in Gurgaon, a suburb of New Delhi. * J.P.Morgan says DLF shares will also gain on additional traction in asset sales and expected interest rate cuts. * DLF shares up 0.74 percent at 232.15 rupees.