* Goldman Sachs believes a recent correction in cigarette maker
ITC Ltd shares is overdone, offering a buying
opportunity.
* ITC is down 10.6 percent since index compiler FTSE cut its
free-float weighting on the stock in mid-December, adding to
lingering concerns India would implement a plain packaging norm
or bigger warning pictures for cigarettes.
* Goldman said ITC offers "an attractive risk-reward" given the
cigarette maker has "robust" pricing power and will benefit from
the launch of new cigarettes.
* An analysis of nine markets that have introduced large
pictorial warnings since 2001 did not make a difference in
smoking patterns, either on prevalence or premiumisation, says
the investment bank.
* ITC shares were up 1.1 percent as of 0657 GMT.
