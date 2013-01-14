* Goldman Sachs believes a recent correction in cigarette maker ITC Ltd shares is overdone, offering a buying opportunity. * ITC is down 10.6 percent since index compiler FTSE cut its free-float weighting on the stock in mid-December, adding to lingering concerns India would implement a plain packaging norm or bigger warning pictures for cigarettes. * Goldman said ITC offers "an attractive risk-reward" given the cigarette maker has "robust" pricing power and will benefit from the launch of new cigarettes. * An analysis of nine markets that have introduced large pictorial warnings since 2001 did not make a difference in smoking patterns, either on prevalence or premiumisation, says the investment bank. * ITC shares were up 1.1 percent as of 0657 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)