* USD/INR edges down to 54.66/67 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 on the back of gains in the domestic share market and tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies. * Shares trading up 0.7 percent. * Dollar's index against six majors down 0.2 percent. * Traders say oil firms and other importers seen buying the dollar, limiting a further fall in the pair. * Wholesale prices data due around noon awaited for cues on the central bank's policy decision later this month. Reuters poll predicts the December WPI likely rose 7.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)