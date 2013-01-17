(Corrects spelling of Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang in paragraph
By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Jan 17 Business is booming in Beijing's
real estate offices -- good news for property agents like Zhang
Huanhuan, but a headache for China's policymakers as worries
resurface about the sustainability of investment in the sector.
"We've got off to a flying start in 2013 -- transactions are
picking up, so are prices," said Zhang, a saleswoman at an
outlet of Maitian Real Estate Agency Co. in the capital.
Recent sales included six high-end apartments at a
condominium in Beijing's Dongzhimen area, a neighbourhood
favoured by the city's expatriates, she said.
Government data on Friday is likely to show China's annual
economic growth rebounded to 7.8 percent in the fourth-quarter
of 2012 from 7.4 percent in the third, snapping seven straight
quarters of weaker expansion. [ID:nL4N0AC25U]
Chinese leaders may by reassured that the economy has
finally turned the corner -- even though the recovery is likely
to be tepid -- but they face a delicate policy balance amid
worrying signs of a renewed property frenzy.
The home buying spree has not been confined to Beijing.
New home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 0.3 percent
in November from October -- the fourth month in the last five to
show a rise -- a modest increase but the most, nonetheless, in
19 months, official data showed. [ID:nL4N09S0PE]
"The first phase of 44 suites of our project launched last
week has almost sold out, with only 6 suites left," said a
salesman surnamed Qua, marketing a development by Wharf Holdings
(0004.HK) in Hang, capital of eastern province of Zhejiang.
"We will launch the second phase of over 300 suites and so
far about 2,000 prospective buyers had registered buying
interest for our project."
UNLEASHED DEMAND
The new leaders of the ruling Communist Party have promised
to keep pro-growth policies in place in 2013, amid expectations
they will speed up migration to China's burgeoning cities by
overhauling the rigid household registration, or "humour",
system, which could unleash fresh housing demand.
While reaffirming existing property cooling policies to fend
off speculation, they may be tolerating a modest pick-up in the
property sector to aid an economic recovery still heavily
reliant on investment, analysts say.
Without stability, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang, who are due to
take over as President and Premier, respectively, in March, have
no chance of delivering a slew of reforms they say are needed
now to tackle the financial, industrial and income imbalances
that threaten China's future development.
"Policymakers have reiterated that they don't want to relax
property measures, but it will be hard for them to further
tighten in an overall economic climate where the recovery is
still not on a strong footing," said Louis Kumis, chief China
economist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.
"They continue to express their desire to rein in housing
prices, even though that turns out to be hard to do in the face
of the fundamental drivers like income growth and urbanisation."
The property sector is a pillar of the economy, and
investment in the sector accounted for 14.4 percent of GDP in
the first nine months of 2012.
Analysts at Capital Economics estimate that investment in
residential property alone accounted for 8.8 percent of GDP in
2012, up from 8.5 percent in 2011 and 4.3 percent in 2002.
That is well above the peak for real estate investment in
the United States in the middle of the last decade and is also
above the peak real estate investment rates recorded in South
Korea and Japan during their periods of rapid growth.
PROPERTY CURBS TO STAY
China's home prices started to rebound in mid-2012, as the
People's Bank of China began to ratchet up its policy easing as
part of Beijing's growth-supporting policies.
Analysts believe government curbs on home purchases and
prices will prevent sharp increases for now. Those polled by
Reuters in December expected China’s national housing prices
should rise an annual 7 percent in 2013 and 5 percent in 2014.
[ID:nL4N09O29Q]
A 25 percent jump in housing prices in 2009 prompted the
government to take a raft of measures, including lending curbs,
higher mortgage rates and restrictions on the number of homes
each family can buy, in a bid to deflate housing bubbles.
Some analysts fear the authorities could tighten property
policies further if they believe bubbles are building up again,
undermining the still-fragile recovery.
City authorities in Beijing have stopped issuing pre-sales
permits to developers found raising prices on their new property
projects, as one of the ad hoc controls to curb housing
inflation, said a senior executive of a developer in Beijing.
"The new home prices in Beijing are controlled by the
government rather than the market forces while the recent
rebounding of second-hand house market reflects the true
property market," said the executive, who declined to be named.
Second-hand home prices in Beijing in December jumped 10.7
percent from a year earlier while Shanghai's prices also up 10
percent, data from a property consultancy Centralize showed.
Property prices in big cites are already high, after
rocketing following Beijing's 4 trillion yuan ($643 billion)
stimulus package in 2008-09 to counter the global crisis. Flats
near the city's main financial street fetch 100,000 yuan per
square metre, far beyond the reach of ordinary salary-earners.
Many Chinese academics have called for market-based levers,
such as property taxes, to deal with speculative demand,
following the example of Singapore and Hong Kong.
But a senior tax official said in remarks published on
Monday that China may postpone expanding a trial property tax in
Chongqing and Shanghai, nationwide. [ID:nL4N0AJ0QW]
UPHILL BATTLE
The PROC, which cut benchmark interest rates twice in
mid-2012 and cut banks reserve ratios three times since late
2011, has since switched to short-term cash injections via open
market operation, apparently fearful of fanning price pressures.
But while the central bank may be wary of cutting interest
rates and bank reserve ratios again after data showing consumer
inflation in December quickened to a seven-month high of 2.5
percent, analysts expect it to keep the credit tab open.
China's social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in
the economy that include corporate bonds and trust loans, jumped
an annual 23 percent to a record 15.8 trillion yuan in 2012,
while new loans rose 10 percent to 8.2 trillion yuan.
"There is still a need to stabilise growth this year and
policy will still be relatively loose," said Zhao Xijun, vice
dean of the School of Finance at Renaming University in Beijing.
"Bank lending and social financing will continue to expand
appropriately this year, even though the government worries
whether the increased money will go to the property sector."
($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan)
