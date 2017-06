* USD/INR extends losses to trade at 54.55/56 vs its previous close of 54.7550/7650 after the government defers implementation of controversial GAAR rules till April 2016. * Shares extend gains to over 1 percent post the news. * Traders say good custodian bank flows are seen hurting the dollar. * They say 54.50 is likely to be the next immediate support which if broken can take the pair to 54.25 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)