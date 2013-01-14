* CLSA downgrades Oil and Natural Gas Corp to
"underperform" from "outperform".
* The brokerage also cuts Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp to "sell" from "underperform".
* CLSA says the rally in these state-owned stocks on the back of
hopes for a hike in fuel prices is overdone, given any
"sweeping" changes to pricing would be hard to implement in a
"very busy" political calendar in 2013.
* The brokerage adds Indian Oil and HPCL could see higher
under-recoveries from a weaker rupee, while ONGC could
see the government limit its subsidy burden in 2013.
* IOC is down 0.3 percent, HPCL is down 0.6 percent, while ONGC
is up 2.6 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)