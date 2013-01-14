* Nomura expects the BSE index to touch 21,700 by the end of 2013. * The investment bank says positives include potential rate cuts, easier domestic liquidity and reform momentum. * However, Nomura warns risks include "a broken" capex cycle, weak government finances, and a poor external account. * Nomura sees downside risks to consensus forecast of 13 percent earnings growth for fiscal 2014, adding it expects at most a 10 percent growth. * The BSE is trading at 13.8 times, or a 10 percent discount to its three-year average, Nomura adds, noting that "is about right given the market's adverse macroeconomic ecosystem and high systemic imbalances - slow growth, high twin deficits and a weak rupee". * Nomura picks ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd as its top picks for the year. * By sector, Nomura is "overweight" on banks, consumer, media, property, pharma, IT services, oil and gas, and utilities. * Nomura is "underweight" on autos, infrastructure and construction, capital goods, metals and mining, and telecoms. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)