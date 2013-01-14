* Nomura expects the BSE index to touch 21,700 by the
end of 2013.
* The investment bank says positives include potential rate
cuts, easier domestic liquidity and reform momentum.
* However, Nomura warns risks include "a broken" capex cycle,
weak government finances, and a poor external account.
* Nomura sees downside risks to consensus forecast of 13 percent
earnings growth for fiscal 2014, adding it expects at most a 10
percent growth.
* The BSE is trading at 13.8 times, or a 10 percent discount to
its three-year average, Nomura adds, noting that "is about right
given the market's adverse macroeconomic ecosystem and high
systemic imbalances - slow growth, high twin deficits and a weak
rupee".
* Nomura picks ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd,
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd as its
top picks for the year.
* By sector, Nomura is "overweight" on banks, consumer, media,
property, pharma, IT services, oil and gas, and utilities.
* Nomura is "underweight" on autos, infrastructure and
construction, capital goods, metals and mining, and telecoms.
