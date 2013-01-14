* Indian overnight cash rates inch up to 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand is higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Banks borrow 968.30 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared to a net 975.1 billion rupees on Friday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around 8 percent until the central bank's policy review at the end of this month. RBI is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 116.50 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 427.31 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)