* India's 1-year OIS falls 5 bps to 7.48 pct, the lowest since June 14, after headline inflation eases, cementing the case for a rate cut of at least 25 bps this month. * The 5-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.14 pct. * A bond strategist says 1-month rate at 7.88 pct is now pricing in a 70 pct probability of a 50 bps cut on Jan. 29. * The negative 1-, 5-year spread currently stands at 34 bps, but analysts do not expect spread to narrow much further as 1-year is pricing in aggressive cuts already. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)