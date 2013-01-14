* USD/INR extends losses to 54.46/47 versus its
previous close of 54.7550/7650 as sentiment hurt following
lower-than-expected inflation print.
* Traders say deferment of the controversial tax avoidance rules
also boosts sentiment for the domestic share market and the
local currency.
* Traders say good custodian dollar sales hurting the pair.
Domestic shares close up 1.2 percent.
* The pair is expected to close around 54.45 levels and drop
towards 54.00-54.10 levels in the near-term.
* India's wholesale price based inflation drops to a three-year
low, helps cement views for a rate cut.
