* USD/INR extends losses to 54.46/47 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 as sentiment hurt following lower-than-expected inflation print. * Traders say deferment of the controversial tax avoidance rules also boosts sentiment for the domestic share market and the local currency. * Traders say good custodian dollar sales hurting the pair. Domestic shares close up 1.2 percent. * The pair is expected to close around 54.45 levels and drop towards 54.00-54.10 levels in the near-term. * India's wholesale price based inflation drops to a three-year low, helps cement views for a rate cut. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)