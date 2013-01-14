* Rupee will oscillate between "mild appreciation in
good times and sharp depreciation in bad times" unless the twin
deficits are addressed through a return to investment-led growth
and reduced inflation, says Deutsche Bank.
* The bank expects the rupee to appreciate mildly towards 52-53
in 2013.
* Deutsche says there may be "considerable" volatility in its
forecast, with the rupee gaining if capital flows see more
momentum, or if reforms or the economy surprises positively.
* However, the rupee could see weakness should there be a jump
in commodity prices, or if flows lose steam on the back of weak
exports and strong imports, Deutsche says.
* The bank adds RBI must look at re-building its FX reserves if
inflows remain strong as the economy would benefit from a stable
exchange rate.
