* Rupee will oscillate between "mild appreciation in good times and sharp depreciation in bad times" unless the twin deficits are addressed through a return to investment-led growth and reduced inflation, says Deutsche Bank. * The bank expects the rupee to appreciate mildly towards 52-53 in 2013. * Deutsche says there may be "considerable" volatility in its forecast, with the rupee gaining if capital flows see more momentum, or if reforms or the economy surprises positively. * However, the rupee could see weakness should there be a jump in commodity prices, or if flows lose steam on the back of weak exports and strong imports, Deutsche says. * The bank adds RBI must look at re-building its FX reserves if inflows remain strong as the economy would benefit from a stable exchange rate.