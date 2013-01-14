ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 625 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,
Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000AAR0157
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent