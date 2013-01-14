January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.676

Reoffer yield 2.175 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118.5bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan & Nomura

Ratings A2 (Moody's) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0876758664

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.