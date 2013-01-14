ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.676
Reoffer yield 2.175 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings A2 (Moody's) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0876758664
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent