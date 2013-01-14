ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Plc
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 9, 2043
Coupon 5.3 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $750 million when fungible
ISIN XS0875267394
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent