UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gas Naturalfenosa Finance BV
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG S.A
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 08, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.149
Reoffer price 99.749
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0204574914
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
BEIJING, June 2 China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.